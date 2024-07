Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 results. The revised result is declared after considering the correct option of the physics questions. The Supreme Court dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and a re-test of NEET. The NEET UG 2024 revised result link is available at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.