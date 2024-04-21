NTA announces UGC-NET June 2024 schedule

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) of University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that candidates can submit filled in application forms online for the UGC-NET June 2024 exam from April 20 to May 10.



Corrections in the online application can be conducted from May 13 to 15 while the date of examination is June 16. Announcement of examination centres along with the city and downloading of admit cards from NTA website would be intimated later.

According to NTA Director (Exams) Rajesh Kumar, candidates can apply for UGC - NET June 2024 through online mode only through the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/. The application in any other mode will not be accepted.

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. In no circumstances candidates will be allowed to fill more than one application. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage, against such candidates who have filled in more than one application.

Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the information bulletin and on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified. They must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application are their own or parents/guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC – NET June 2024, he/she may contact on 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. For further clarification related to the exam, candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.