NSG Holds Advanced Counter-IED Training for J&K Police in Udhampur

Jammu: The National Security Guard (NSG) successfully conducted a two-week advanced training programme on Counter Improvised Explosive Devices (CIED) for personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Udhampur district, officials said on Saturday.

A total of 53 officers, officials belonging to Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) of all the revenue and Police districts, Government Railway Police, Police Control Room Jammu and Srinagar participated in the specialised training programme, the officials said.