NSF Opposes MHA Instruction Compulsory Singing, Of Vande Mataram In Schools, Asks Schools In Nagaland To Refrain From Following It

Guwahati: The apex Naga students body---the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has expressed strong opposition to the recent notification of the ministry of home affairs mandating that the “Indian national song, Vande Mataram, be played or sung before the national anthem---Jana Gana Mana.

In a statement, the apex Naga student body said that the directive, “which lays down a rigid sequence of precedence and crucially”, to schools, represents an imposition that fails to account for the historical, political and cultural realities of the Naga people. “While the NSF is aware of the constitutional framework of the Indian state, including Article 51A(a), we categorically assert that no authority can compel cultural or ideological conformity upon the Naga homeland in a manner that disregards our unique history and identity”, the NSF asserted.

The Naga student body then said the specific instruction that the day’s work in all schools may begin with the community singing of Vande Mataram, coupled with directions to “popularize” the national song and anthem, is deeply concerning. It added that schools are institutions of learning and critical thought, not instruments for enforcing symbolic compliance.

“The NSF hereby strongly warns that no such activities mandating the compulsory singing or playing of Vande Mataram before Jana Gana Mana shall take place in schools across the Naga homeland,” the statement said.

The apex Naga student body also impressed upon the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) to refrain from issuing any circulars, notifications or instructions enforcing this protocol within its jurisdiction. The NSF said the NBSE must uphold the sensitivities and rights of the Naga people and ensure that educational institutions are not subjected to directives that will create unrest or coercion among students.

The NSF also warned the school authorities and administrators against implementing these guidelines in letter or spirit without due consultation with stakeholders and an understanding of the ground realities. It added that such unilateral action in this regard will be viewed as a serious affront to the collective sentiments of the Naga students’ community.

In this regard, all federating units and subordinate bodies of the NSF are advised to exercise strict vigilance to ensure that such activities are not carried out in their respective jurisdiction. (EOM)