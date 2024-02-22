NSCN-IM deputy leader shot dead by unidentified assailants in Nagaland

Guwahati: In what may have adverse impact on the ongoing peace-process in Nagaland, the deputy leader of National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) Kilonser Khampei Konyak was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants at his residence in Mon district on Wednesday night.

Security sources said that the deputy leader of NSCN-IM was at his residence when a group of about six armed assailants entered his home and opened fire at him. The NSCN-IM leader was rushed to hospital but died on the way.

Security sources keeping a close watch on sensational development said, “Khanpei was killed last night. He was an NSCN leader. The incident took place in Tizit under Mon district near Assam-Arunachal border.” The Nagaland police have started a probe into the incident.