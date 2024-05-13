NRIs Return to Hyderabad to Vote

Hyderabad: Several non-resident Indians living abroad returned to their home city to participate in the Lok Sabha elections. Among them was G. Raja Karthikeya, working with an international agency in Tehran, Iran, a voter from the Secunderabad constituency. Karthikeya said he had voted in every election. "Wherever I am, I make sure I cast my vote," he said.

Karthikeya highlighted the importance of citizen participation in the electoral process and commended elderly citizens for their commitment despite difficulties.

Another NRI, Asim Soherwardi, residing in Saudi Arabia and a resident of AC Guards, Hyderabad, returned to the city to vote. Soherwardi, accompanied by his parents and sister at the polling station, said he was excited to participate in the voting process.