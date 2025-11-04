November Supermoon 2025 to Shine as the Brightest Since 2019

At 6:49 p.m. tonight, the moon will reach its perigee, the point in its elliptical orbit that is closest to Earth. As a result, the regular ol' full moon will become a supermoon - but this month's supermoon isn't your ordinary supermoon.

While 2025 saw four consecutive supermoons, this is the closest the moon will be to Earth since the supermoon on 19 February 2019. The moon's average distance from Earth is 384,472 km, but tonight it will be at a distance of 356,980 km from the Earth, appearing 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a regular full moon.

The best time to view the moon will be just after sunset, when it reaches peak brightness at 6:49 p.m. You can't miss it!

When is the next supermoon?

In the next two months, we'll be able to witness another two consecutive supermoons - one in December (on Christmas, that too) and one in January. Once those pass, it will be a good while until the world sees another supermoon, especially in this capacity.

The next supermoon after this stream of 2025-2026 supermoons will be in November 2026. However, the moon will only appear in a similar size and brightness again in the late 2020s or early 2030s.

