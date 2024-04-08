Hyderabad: Based on a complaint reported on X, GHMC food safety officers inspected the Pista House unit in Uppal and issued notices with regard to certain defects. The netizen had said that the banana cake he had purchased from the outlet had fungus despite the expiry date being April 10.

The GHMC said it had taken a sample of the cake an three more samples from the store and sent it to the State Food Laboratory (SFL) for analysis. Action will be taken depending on the SFL erport, the GHMC said.