Notice to Pista House Unit Over 'Defects'

Nation
DC Correspondent
7 April 2024 7:33 PM GMT
Notice to Pista House Unit Over Defects
Pista House unit in Uppal. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Based on a complaint reported on X, GHMC food safety officers inspected the Pista House unit in Uppal and issued notices with regard to certain defects. The netizen had said that the banana cake he had purchased from the outlet had fungus despite the expiry date being April 10.

The GHMC said it had taken a sample of the cake an three more samples from the store and sent it to the State Food Laboratory (SFL) for analysis. Action will be taken depending on the SFL erport, the GHMC said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
