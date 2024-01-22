Nothing wrong in what CM Revanth Reddy said: Jeevan Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy opined that there was nothing wrong in what Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said about BRS and its leaders, on burying the Opposition party after the Lok Sabha elections. He said that Revanth Reddy had repeated the words of the poet Kaloji Narayana Rao who had said that those who betray the region should be buried even if he is one of us. “These words are applicable to the BRS leaders,” Jeevan Reddy said.

Speaking to mediapersons, Jeevan Reddy said, “KCR with an eye on commissions left the state in debt. The Kaleshwaram project is a living example of it. KCR should own moral responsibility for the sinking of piers.”

On the BRS demand for implementation of the Congress’ Six Guarantees, Jeevan Reddy said, “the government was formed 40 days back but they have become restless already.” He criticized BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for asking people not to pay their power bills.

On the BRS criticising the government for signing an Mou with the Adani Group after criticising its chairman, Jeevan Reddy said: “Rama Rao is not able to digest that the state government has secured `40,000 crore worth investments in Davos. If the Adani Group is involved in some irregularities, they will be set aside. What is the problem if he invests in the state.”