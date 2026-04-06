Nothing Wrong In Displaying Warning On Plastic, PET Packaging: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Madras High Court order which directed that all plastic/PET bottles and packaging used for selling water, salt and sugar should contain a label stating that these food items "may contain micro/nano plastics"."Nothing wrong in displaying the warning," a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed.

"The government may be dragging its feet, but the high court is very affirmative on this, as reports have suggested the presence of micro plastics... Let the public be aware," the bench said. Observing that it is a consumer-driven market, it said that people have already started reducing the use of plastic, including water bottles.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the PET Packaging Association for Clean Environment, challenging a February 2026 order of the Madras High Court.

The High Court had directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and others to issue an appropriate notification that all plastic/PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles selling water should contain the label in bold and in red colour letters stating that "this water may contain micro/nano plastics". It had also said that similarly, sugar and salt that are sold in plastic packaged material should contain the label stating that "this sugar/salt may contain micro/nano plastics".

The high court had asked the FSSAI to issue directions to all the manufacturers/appropriate persons to include the above labelling requirements in the labels of their products and enforce the same scrupulously. It had said that the notification should be issued within four weeks from the date of receipt of the website uploaded copy of its order.

During the hearing on the plea, the apex court observed that the matter was pending before the high court.The counsel appearing for the petitioners said that the warning may create panic. Justice Nath observed, "People are checking and reducing the use of plastic bottles. There is nothing wrong in it (displaying the warning)." The petitioner's counsel then sought permission to withdraw the plea with liberty to approach the high court, which was allowed by the apex court bench.