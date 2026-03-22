Noted Singer Susmita Das Presents Soulful Track On World Poetry Day

BHUBANESWAR: Marking World Poetry Day, noted singer Susmita Das unveiled a soulful track from her recently released music album ‘Kabita Mu Lekhe,’ captivating listeners with a tender expression of love and emotion.

The song, based on the evocative poems of celebrated writer Dr. Pratibha Ray, explores the beauty of contrasts in relationships. The lyrics delicately weave together differences, suggesting that harmony can emerge not from sameness but from understanding and acceptance.

Susmita’s rendition brings alive the subtle shades of longing and affection embedded in the poem. Her nuanced vocal delivery ensures that the song is not merely heard but deeply felt, resonating with listeners on an emotional level.

The musical composition by Biswajit Mahapatra complements the lyrical depth, capturing the fine intricacies of the poem with a gentle and refined arrangement. The visuals of the video album further enhance the experience, with choreography by Bidyut Sethi adding grace and expressive movement that align seamlessly with the theme.

The album ‘Kabita Mu Lekhe,’available on YouTube, has already drawn attention for its unique concept of blending poetry with music, and this latest presentation on World Poetry Day underscores its artistic appeal.