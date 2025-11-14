NOTAM Issued Over GPS Threat Near Mumbai Airspace

New Delhi: In the wake of cyber-attack threat lurking over Indian skies, the aviation authorities have issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) alerting pilots, Air Traffic Control (ATC) of a possible GPS interference or signal loss of aircraft in the airspace near Mumbai. The NOTAM, valid from November 13 to 17, 2025, cautions pilots flying in the area to maintain utmost caution on the potential disruptions in satellite-based navigation systems.

GPS signal loss has been reported along two specified Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes, L639 and P574 within Mumbai Flight Information Region (FIR). The NOTAM warns the pilots flying on these routes to be prepared for potential loss or degradation of their GPS navigation signal for the next four days.

“GPS Signal interference/loss reported on ATS L639 and P574 in Mumbai FIR. All ACFT (aircraft) to EXER (exercise) CTN (caution),” the NOTAM says.

The NOTAM comes shortly after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered airlines, pilots, and ATCs to report GPS spoofing incidents within 10 minutes of occurrence. This order was in response to the Delhi airport situated last week that saw massive air traffic disruption for about 36 hours due to alleged GPS spoofing. The office of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is investigating the incident.

GPS spoofing is part of cyberattack that tricks pilots and ATCs with false information and misguiding them. A GPS interference can be in the form of spoofing and jamming.

The NOTAM was pointed out by Damien Symon, geo intelligence associated with Intel Lab. “India issues a NOTAM warning aircraft of GPS interference/loss around air traffic routes within its airspace near Mumbai, this follows reports of similar interference observed around New Delhi,” Symon wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight AI 188 received a bomb threat at Delhi. However, it turned out to be a hoax and the flight landed safely at the Indira Gandhi Airport. Air India spokesperson said a security alert was communicated regarding the flight AI188 during its cruise from Toronto to Delhi on Thursday.

"On board crew carried out all the laid down security drills keeping passenger safety and security as top priority. The flight has landed safely at Delhi and has been parked for the mandatory security checks by the security as per the protocol," the spokesperson said in a statement. The spokesperson also said that all passengers and crew disembarked safely