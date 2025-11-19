Not Seen Him For a Long Time, Can’t Go Anywhere to Collect His Body: Hidma’s Mother

Raipur: Mother of slain dreaded Maoist Madvi Hidma, who rose in the rank of Naxal cadre to become a Central Committee member sheer for his ruthlessness, appeared very much disturbed but soon reconciled to the inevitability, after learning about the killing of her Maoist son in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

She was informed about the death of her son around seven hours after the incident on Tuesday afternoon by a group of visiting media men to her village of Puvarti in Sukma district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

“I had not seen him (Hidma) for a long time. I had been appealing to him to return home and do farming to lead a peaceful life”, Pojji Madvi told the visiting media men after she was shown the photograph of the dead body of her son by the former in their mobile phones.

Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma who holds the home portfolio and senior police officers including Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj had visited her village a few days ago to appeal to her to ask Hidma to surrender and join the mainstream.

Later, Mr. Sharma ran the video message by her appealing Hidma to surrender.

The frail looking tribal woman asked the scribes if they can help get the body of her son to the village to perform the last rites.

“I cannot go anywhere. Can you help get his body to the village? I will visit the (security) camp, opened in the village, to request the police to bring the body to the village”, she said in tribal Gondi dialect.

An eerie silence prevailed in the village when the news of Hidma’s killing spread with his childhood friends saying that he should have surrendered before the police.

Hidma had joined the Maoist cadre as a member of Bal Sangham when he was barely ten years old. He studied up to fifth grade in a local primary school.

He was fluent in Telugu, Hindi, Gondi, Dorla, and Chhattisgarhi languages and was said to be a voracious reader, keen to update himself on global affairs.

He was attached to all the major Naxal attacks on the security forces and civilians in Bastar in the last two and half decades.