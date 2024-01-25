Not responsible for Dharani problems, plead five dist collectors

Hyderabad: Narrating the myriad problems faced by them to the Dharani committee, five district collectors on Wednesday pleaded that they should not be held responsible for the problems as regards the functioning of Dharani portal and the issues in the purview of the courts.



Collectors from Siddipet, Warangal, Khammam, Rangareddy and Nizamabad district met the committee members. They discussed running of the website, the workflow and how the grievances were being addressed.



The gaps in the process were identified by the collectors, who said that they were unable to address them.



The Dharani committee is to next meet officials from the forest, tribal welfare and agricultural departments on January 27.













