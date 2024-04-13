Not just Hindutva forces, many political parties wants to gain on grand Lord Ram shobha yatras this time



Until a few years ago, till the Ayodhya movement, the Rama Navami Shobha Yatra was organised by a few Hindu groups; much of the celebrations were confined to temples and homes.

All that changed with the BJP coming to power at the Centre. The Shobha Yatra is now a grand event, saffron flags and buntings in all corners of the city and mega rallies planned not only in the city but also in Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad, Kamareddy and Sangareddy.





Earlier, BJP legislator T. Raja Singh used to come out with a new DJ song every year on Rama Navami and his procession would cover 6.5 km.

Many such rallies are planned this year. A senior BRS leader is planning an event from Dilsukhnagar to Vanasathalipuram, A Congress leader is planning a similar effort in Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills. Many have come forward to fund water and food distribution points, saffron flags and banners as also hiring vehicles.

Manoj Kulkarni, who takes the lead in organising the Shobha Yatra in Nallakunta, has stated that he got support from non-BJP parties. He wants to engage a martial arts team from Maharashtra to showcase their skills.



Pandu Yadav, BRS leader from Dilsukhnagar who has held Shobha Yatras for five years, said he had hired a 24-wheel trailer truck to carry a giant statue of Lord Rama.



