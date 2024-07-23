Not Even a Penny For Delhi as Share In Central Taxes: Atishi on Union Budget

New Delhi: Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Tuesday said despite paying Rs 2.32 lakh crore in taxes to the BJP-led Centre, the national capital has not even got a single penny as its share in central taxes in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha. Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said Delhi had demanded a budgetary allocation for the MCD but it did not get even a single rupee from the Centre.



"Delhi is the growth engine of the country. It pays more than Rs 2 lakh crore in income tax to the Centre and Rs 25,000 crore as central GST. Despite paying Rs 2.32 lakh crore in taxes to the Centre, Delhi was asking for just Rs 20,000 crore, which is just 0.4 per cent of the Union Budget. But no money was given as its share in central taxes or to the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi)," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

She challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to "show even one thing done for Delhi in the last 11 budgets presented by its government at the Centre".

"In 11 years, the BJP government at the Centre did not do even one thing for Delhi. The Union Budget has shown to the people of Delhi that the BJP has done nothing for them. The BJP-ruled Centre presented this budget to save itself and it is not for the people of the country," Atishi said.