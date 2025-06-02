Guwahati: Even after a slight improvement in weather conditions, the flood situation on Monday remained grim in Assam and several other states in the Northeast, with the authorities intensifying rescue and relief operations in 19 flood-hit districts of Assam.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority, which estimated that more than 3.64 lakh people have already been affected, said that the flooding was caused by rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers and their tributaries amid heavy rainfall and water flowing down from neighbouring states. In the Barak Valley, Cachar district was the worst affected with 1.03 lakh people impacted, while over 10,000 people have been shifted to relief camps.

Pointing out that two flood-related deaths were reported on Sunday -- a child in Cachar and a man in Sribhumi district -- bringing the total death toll from landslides and floods in the Northeast to 34, the authorities said that another 21,000 people in five districts of Assam have been affected by urban flooding, with knee-deep water continuing to hamper movement in low-lying areas of Guwahati. All seven northeastern states experienced excess rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Red alerts have been issued for Hailakandi and Sribhumi districts of Assam for Monday, as well as for Khowai and West Tripura districts in Tripura.

The Brahmaputra river breached the danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, while its tributaries Burhidihing, Dhansiri, and Kopili, along with several rivers in Barak Valley, were flowing above danger levels according to the Central Water Commission's Sunday evening report.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited Lakimpur, where the flood, triggered by the sudden release of water from the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd plant on Friday evening, has claimed two lives and affected 243 villages.

Mr Sarma said that NEEPCO must provide a proper explanation if found responsible for the flooding in parts of Lakhimpur district. After visiting the flood-hit areas, Mr Sarma told reporters: “I had a discussion with NEEPCO officials at the airport. We will investigate the matter, and if they are found guilty, they must offer a clear explanation.”

The chief minister directed officials to strictly follow standard operating procedures while releasing water from reservoirs downstream.

He also confirmed that immediate repair work will begin on the breached embankment in Amtola, which was submerged following the release of water from NEEPCO’s Panyor Hydro Electric Plant. “From tomorrow, repair work will start. After the monsoon ends in September, we will undertake permanent restoration of the embankment,” he said.

Mr Sarma also assured that the government would provide comprehensive assistance to affected residents. The chief minister announced: “Whether people have lost houses, livestock, or fishery assets—we will help everyone. The government stands with the affected families.”

The chief minister was accompanied by water resources minister Pijush Hazarika and revenue and disaster management minister Keshab Mahanta during the visit.

In Mizoram, all schools across the state remained shut on Monday due to heavy rain that triggered landslides, mudslides, rockfalls and waterlogging in different parts of the state. The notifications issued by the district administrations said that the school closure directive comes following alarming weather forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which predicted further heavy rainfall and possible natural hazards, including landslides, mudflows, and rockfalls across several parts of the state.

Earlier, schools were closed across the state for two days on May 29 and May 30.

Although there was no rain, the state capital Aizawl experienced cloudy weather on Monday morning.

At least five people, including three Myanmarese refugees, have been killed so far due to landslides, house collapses and other calamities triggered by heavy rain that lashed the state since May 24.

In Arunachal Pradesh the death toll in landslides and floods rose to 10 on Monday with one more death reported from Lohit district even as incessant monsoon rains lashed the state on Monday.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre , 938 people in 156 villages in 23 districts have been affected by the monsoon floods.

The officials said that major rivers and their tributaries are flowing above danger levels. The landslides have also been reported in West Kameng, Kamle, Lower and Upper Subansiri, Papum Pare, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Changlang, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, and Longding districts of the state.

In East Kameng district, a devastating landslide on the Bana–Seppa stretch of National Highway 13 late on Friday night had swept away a vehicle carrying two families, killing all seven occupants.

Meanwhile, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said that around 1,623 families, comprising 7,109 individuals, have been relocated to relief camps set up at various locations across West Tripura district.

Highlighting the government’s close monitoring of flood-affected areas, the chief minister said: “The district administration has deployed NDRF and SDRF teams, civil volunteers, and other agencies across various locations. Waterlogging has been reported in several parts of Agartala, and water pumps are operational.”