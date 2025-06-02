Northeast Reels Under Deluge
IMD forecasts more heavy rain; over 4 lakh affected, major rivers flow above danger mark
Guwahati: Even after a slight improvement in weather conditions, the flood situation on Monday remained grim in Assam and several other states in the Northeast, with the authorities intensifying rescue and relief operations in 19 flood-hit districts of Assam.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority, which estimated that more than 3.64 lakh people have already been affected, said that the flooding was caused by rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers and their tributaries amid heavy rainfall and water flowing down from neighbouring states. In the Barak Valley, Cachar district was the worst affected with 1.03 lakh people impacted, while over 10,000 people have been shifted to relief camps.
Pointing out that two flood-related deaths were reported on Sunday -- a child in Cachar and a man in Sribhumi district -- bringing the total death toll from landslides and floods in the Northeast to 34, the authorities said that another 21,000 people in five districts of Assam have been affected by urban flooding, with knee-deep water continuing to hamper movement in low-lying areas of Guwahati. All seven northeastern states experienced excess rainfall in the last 24 hours.
Red alerts have been issued for Hailakandi and Sribhumi districts of Assam for Monday, as well as for Khowai and West Tripura districts in Tripura.
The Brahmaputra river breached the danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, while its tributaries Burhidihing, Dhansiri, and Kopili, along with several rivers in Barak Valley, were flowing above danger levels according to the Central Water Commission's Sunday evening report.
Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited Lakimpur, where the flood, triggered by the sudden release of water from the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd plant on Friday evening, has claimed two lives and affected 243 villages.
Mr Sarma said that NEEPCO must provide a proper explanation if found responsible for the flooding in parts of Lakhimpur district. After visiting the flood-hit areas, Mr Sarma told reporters: “I had a discussion with NEEPCO officials at the airport. We will investigate the matter, and if they are found guilty, they must offer a clear explanation.”
The chief minister directed officials to strictly follow standard operating procedures while releasing water from reservoirs downstream.
He also confirmed that immediate repair work will begin on the breached embankment in Amtola, which was submerged following the release of water from NEEPCO’s Panyor Hydro Electric Plant. “From tomorrow, repair work will start. After the monsoon ends in September, we will undertake permanent restoration of the embankment,” he said.
Mr Sarma also assured that the government would provide comprehensive assistance to affected residents. The chief minister announced: “Whether people have lost houses, livestock, or fishery assets—we will help everyone. The government stands with the affected families.”
The chief minister was accompanied by water resources minister Pijush Hazarika and revenue and disaster management minister Keshab Mahanta during the visit.
In Mizoram, all schools across the state remained shut on Monday due to heavy rain that triggered landslides, mudslides, rockfalls and waterlogging in different parts of the state. The notifications issued by the district administrations said that the school closure directive comes following alarming weather forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which predicted further heavy rainfall and possible natural hazards, including landslides, mudflows, and rockfalls across several parts of the state.
Earlier, schools were closed across the state for two days on May 29 and May 30.
Although there was no rain, the state capital Aizawl experienced cloudy weather on Monday morning.
At least five people, including three Myanmarese refugees, have been killed so far due to landslides, house collapses and other calamities triggered by heavy rain that lashed the state since May 24.
In Arunachal Pradesh the death toll in landslides and floods rose to 10 on Monday with one more death reported from Lohit district even as incessant monsoon rains lashed the state on Monday.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre , 938 people in 156 villages in 23 districts have been affected by the monsoon floods.
The officials said that major rivers and their tributaries are flowing above danger levels. The landslides have also been reported in West Kameng, Kamle, Lower and Upper Subansiri, Papum Pare, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Changlang, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, and Longding districts of the state.
In East Kameng district, a devastating landslide on the Bana–Seppa stretch of National Highway 13 late on Friday night had swept away a vehicle carrying two families, killing all seven occupants.
Meanwhile, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said that around 1,623 families, comprising 7,109 individuals, have been relocated to relief camps set up at various locations across West Tripura district.
Highlighting the government’s close monitoring of flood-affected areas, the chief minister said: “The district administration has deployed NDRF and SDRF teams, civil volunteers, and other agencies across various locations. Waterlogging has been reported in several parts of Agartala, and water pumps are operational.”
Live Updates
- 3 Jun 2025 1:31 PM IST
Mizoram reports 5 deaths, 552 landslides, 152 house damages due to rain in 10 days
Aizawl: Mizoram has reported five deaths in the current wave of landslides, house collapse and other calamities triggered by heavy rains in the last 10 days, the state's Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department said on Tuesday.
Data shared by the department said that three people died in Champhai district and one each in Aizawl and Serchhip districts due to collapse of houses and walls caused by landslides and flash floods.
The state also reported 552 landslides at several places, while 152 houses have collapsed or have been damaged due to rain during the same period, it said.
One hundred and ninety-eight families have abandoned their houses due to landslides or fissures and 92 others evacuated their homes due to floods, it said.
Of the total 11 districts, east Mizoram's Champhai district, which shares a border with Myanmar, faced the brunt of the current monsoon reporting three deaths, 209 landslides, 9 house damages and evacuation of 14 families, it said.
Serchhip district reported one fatality, 75 landslides, 27 house damages and 132 families abandoned their houses due to landslides, fissures and floods, the data said.
Eighteen landslides were reported in Aizawl district, while 13 houses have collapsed or have been damaged and 17 others have been abandoned, it said.
Khawzawl district reported 75 landslides, Lunglei district (60) and south Mizoram's Siaha district reported 53 landslides, it said.
At least 29 houses collapsed or were damaged in Siaha district, 23 in Kolasib district, 18 in Lunglei district and 9 in Khawzawl district, the data said.
All schools in the state except those in Saitual district remained shut on Tuesday due to rain.
Officials said that more than a hundred trucks carrying essential commodities to the southern districts were stranded in Serchhip.
A report by the IMD said that Aizawl district received 253.7 mm of rainfall in the last three days, followed by Khawzawl district 248.33 mm and Siaha district received 241.5 mm of rainfall during the same period.
Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in the coming five days, the report said.
- 3 Jun 2025 7:42 AM IST
Flood Situation Critical; Toll Rises to 36, Over 5.5 Lakh Affected
Guwahati/Gangtok/Itanagar/Agartala/Imphal/Aizawl: The flood situation in the Northeast remained critical as the toll due to deluge and landslides triggered by heavy rain over the past few days rose to 36, while over 5.5 lakh remained affected across several states in the region.
In the current wave of floods and landslides across the northeastern region, Assam reported the highest number of fatalities at 11, followed by 10 in Arunachal Pradesh, six in Meghalaya, five in Mizoram, three in Sikkim and one in Tripura.
In Assam, more than 5.35 lakh people were affected by the deluge in 22 districts as the death toll increased by one to reach 11, while 15 rivers were flowing in a spate, an official bulletin said.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Lakhimpur district, among the worst-hit areas, and assured the affected people of all possible assistance.
Road, rail and ferry services remained affected in the state due to heavy rain in several areas.
In Sikkim, three army personnel died and six soldiers went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten, a defence official said on Monday.
The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area, he said.
"... A catastrophic landslide occurred following intense and continuous rainfall in the region causing death of three combatants, identified as Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and Porter Abhishek Lakhada," the official said in a statement.
"Rescue teams are working round-the-clock under challenging conditions to locate the six missing personnel," he said.
Altogether 1,678 tourists, stuck in north Sikkim's Lachung and Chungthang towns following rain-triggered landslides there, were evacuated, and more than 100 others are still stranded in Lachen, DGP Akshay Sachdeva said.
Incessant rainfall since May 29 triggered landslides in several parts of Mangan district, causing partial damage to bridges in Phidang and Sangkalang and disrupting road connectivity for several days.
With rainfall exceeding 130 mm, major damage occurred along the routes to key tourist destinations, including Lachen, Lachung, Gurudongmar, the Valley of Flowers and Zero Point.
The tourism and civil aviation department, in an advisory, has urged all tourists to exercise caution while travelling to Sikkim and plan their trips based on the latest road and weather updates.
Sikkim Chief Secretary R Telang chaired a high-level meeting to review the disaster situation in Mangan district.
During the meeting, key issues such as road blockages, evacuation of stranded tourists and urgent restoration of essential services like power, roads and telecommunications were focused on, the Information and Public Relations Department said in a statement.
In Manipur, more than 19,000 people have been affected by floods as several rivers overflowed and breached embankments, following heavy rainfall in the northeastern state for the last four days, officials said on Monday.
At least 3,365 houses have been damaged, 103 localities affected, and 19,811 people hit by floods triggered by torrential rains during the period, they said.
Thirty-one relief camps, mostly in Imphal East district, have been opened to mitigate the hardships of the people who have been evacuated from their homes and submerged localities.
With one more death reported from Lohit district, the toll in landslides and floods in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 10 even as incessant monsoon rain lashed the state on Monday, officials said.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 938 people in 156 villages in 23 districts have been affected by the monsoon deluge.
Governor Lt General K T Parnaik (Retd) has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He urged residents to remain alert, especially in vulnerable and landslide-prone areas.
With major rivers and their tributaries flowing above danger levels, flood-like conditions and landslides have also been reported in West Kameng, Kamle, Lower and Upper Subansiri, Papum Pare, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Changlang, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, and Longding districts of the state.
The flood situation in Tripura has started improving as not much rain was received on Monday and the rivers have started flowing much below the danger mark, officials said.
However, over 10,000 people continued to remain in government relief camps.
"Water is receding across Tripura and the flood situation is improving, with rivers flowing much below the danger level. But the inmates, who took refuge in government relief camps, continue to stay there," Disaster Management in-charge Sarat Das told PTI.
The state administration has opened 66 relief camps across affected districts, currently sheltering 2,926 families or 10,813 individuals. West Tripura district has the highest number of operational camps, with 50 shelters housing 2,352 families, he said.
All schools across Mizoram remained shut on Monday due to heavy rain that triggered landslides, mudslides, rockfalls and waterlogging in different parts of the state, an official said.
Earlier, schools were closed across the state for two days on May 29 and May 30.
At least five people, including three Myanmarese refugees, have been killed so far due to landslides, house collapses and other calamities triggered by heavy rain that lashed the state since May 24.
- 2 Jun 2025 9:34 PM IST
Sikkim Reviews Disaster Response as Landslides Hit Mangan, Over 1,600 Tourists Evacuated
- 2 Jun 2025 8:12 PM IST
IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Delhi; Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Likely
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi for Monday and Tuesday, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 60 kmph. The capital saw a cooler day with a maximum temperature of 36.1°C and a minimum of 22.6°C, both below normal. Light rain and cloudy skies are expected over the next two days, with no heatwave conditions in sight. Temperatures are predicted to rise from June 5 onwards, reaching up to 40°C by June 8. Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index stood at a moderate 158, according to the CPCB.
- 2 Jun 2025 7:00 PM IST
Sarma Visits Flood-Hit Lakhimpur, Blames NEEPCO Dam for Inundation
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited flood-affected areas of Lakhimpur district, largely inundated due to water released from NEEPCO’s Ranganadi Dam in Arunachal Pradesh. He assured long-term solutions, including permanent embankment repairs post-monsoon, and immediate relief by diverting water through a nearby stream. Sarma also warned of action against NEEPCO if found at fault, calling the sudden water release a "water bomb." Over 4 lakh people across 17 districts remain affected, with 10 flood-related deaths reported so far.
- 2 Jun 2025 4:48 PM IST
Over 1,700 Tourists Evacuated Safely from North Sikkim’s Lachung Amid Rains
More than 1,700 stranded tourists have been safely evacuated from North Sikkim’s Lachung to Phidang, as heavy rains damaged infrastructure and blocked roads, officials said. Led by Mangan DC Anant Jain, the operation saw collaboration between the Army, BRO, ITBP, police, local bodies, and tourism stakeholders. A convoy of 284 vehicles, including 16 bikes, crossed Theng Check Post, and all tourists are expected to reach Gangtok by today. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to restore road access to Lachen, and search operations have resumed for nine missing people whose vehicle plunged into the Teesta river on May 29. Authorities have advised tourists to travel with caution as monsoon conditions may trigger further disruptions.
- 2 Jun 2025 4:45 PM IST
3 Army Personnel Dead, 6 Missing After Sikkim Landslide Near Lachen
A landslide triggered by heavy rains near Lachen in Sikkim’s Mangan district claimed the lives of three army personnel and left six others missing, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred around 7 pm on Sunday at a military camp in Chhaten. The deceased were identified as Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and porter Abhishek Lakhada. While four injured soldiers were rescued, intensive search efforts are underway to trace the missing personnel, despite difficult conditions. The Army conveyed condolences and pledged full support to the victims’ families.
- 2 Jun 2025 4:34 PM IST
Over 19,000 Affected as Floods Worsen in Manipur; Army, Assam Rifles Rescue 800
Torrential rains over the past four days have triggered floods and landslides across Manipur, affecting nearly 20,000 people and damaging over 3,300 houses, officials said. The worst-hit districts include Imphal East and Senapati, where rivers breached embankments, inundating homes, hospitals, and government buildings. The Imphal river overflowed into key areas like Checkon and Heingang, prompting evacuation efforts. Thirty-one relief camps have been set up, while the Army and Assam Rifles rescued around 800 people. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla visited flood-hit zones and extended school summer vacations in affected regions. Congress has slammed the state’s flood preparedness and urged the governor to declare a state calamity.
- 2 Jun 2025 4:34 PM IST
Rajasthan Braces for Storms as Western Disturbance Activates
Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several parts of Rajasthan over the past 24 hours, with Khushalgarh in Banswara receiving the highest at 37 mm, the Meteorological Centre said. A fresh western disturbance is expected to trigger thunderstorms with wind speeds of 50–60 kmph and rain in major districts including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Kota from June 2 to 5. The state’s highest temperature was 41.9°C in Sriganganagar, but maximum temperatures are expected to stay below 45°C for the next few days.
- 2 Jun 2025 4:33 PM IST
Flood Situation Remains Critical; Met Dept Predicts More Rain
The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Monday with rising water levels affecting nearly four lakh people across 15 districts, as two more deaths took the toll to 10. Cachar, Sribhumi, and Nagaon are among the worst-hit, with over 10,000 people in relief camps. The Brahmaputra and several tributaries are flowing above danger levels, damaging crops, roads, and embankments. The IMD has forecast moderate to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the state, prompting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to caution low-lying areas. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured all support, while 14 stranded people were rescued by an IAF chopper near the Assam-Arunachal border.