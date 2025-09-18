Northeast Bamboo Conclave 2025 Sets Strategic Agenda For A Sustainable Bamboo Economy In Region

Guwahati: After the inauguration of Assam Bio Ethanol Private Limited (ABEPL), the first bio refinery to produce fuel-grade ethanol from bamboo biomass at Numaligarh by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week in Assam, the North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council(NECBDC), hosted Northeast Bamboo Conclave to facilitate an opportunity to policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators from across India and abroad to discuss and shape the future of the bamboo sector in the Northeast.

It is significant that NECBDC has recently signed a MoU with the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) to jointly develop indigenous technology for bamboo processing machines.

While addressing the conclave on Thursday, the Managing Director of the NECBDC Mr M.C Omi Ningshen said, “Today’s conclave is not just a discussion platform but a movement towards realizing the immense potential that bamboo holds for Northeast India’s green growth and livelihood generation.”

He said, “The path ahead is clear — by integrating traditional knowledge with modern technology, leveraging market-driven approaches, and fostering inclusive growth, we are poised to build a resilient and globally competitive bamboo sector that will contribute to sustainable development and economic prosperity.”

He asserted that to achieve this vision would require a concerted and collaborative effort — while government support and policy push will act as a catalyst.

He also stressed the need of the active participation of the private sector and public sector undertakings (PSUs) for unlocking investments, bringing in advanced technologies, and creating scalable market linkages.

The bamboo conclave aligned with the spirit of World Bamboo Day 2025, focusing on the theme Promoting Investments, CSR and Bio-Economy. The event featured an inauguration session, technical discussions, and a high-level panel addressing the roadmap to a Viksit Bamboo Sector for Viksit Northeast by 2047.

The Conclave was held in collaboration with SELCO Foundation as the Innovation Partner, FICCI as the Industry Partner, and the Assam State Bamboo Mission as the State Partner. The initiative is further supported by Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), with Nurture and Foster serving as the Knowledge Partner.

The conclave was organised by the North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC), with the support of the North Eastern Council (NEC), the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), and the National Bamboo Mission (NBM).

The conclave reaffirmed the Northeast’s critical role in India’s bamboo strategy, with discussions that laid the groundwork for policy alignment, industry collaborations, and future-ready initiatives. Participants collectively envisioned a bamboo economy that supports environmental sustainability, employment generation, and regional development — paving the way for the realization of Viksit Bharat through Viksit Bamboo.