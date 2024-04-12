Nor’easter Ravages Acres Of Standing Crops In Odisha, Farmers Seek Govt Support

Heavy rains coupled with high-velocity wind and hailstorm induced by the recent Nor’easter has wreaked havoc in many parts of Odisha, inflicting misery to farmers who lost acres of standing crops.

Reports said huge patches of vegetable crops were ravaged in western Odisha districts of Kalahandi, Nuapara, Rayagada and Gajapati. Coastal Odisha districts such as Cuttack and Kendrapara and Jagatisinghpur also reported crop damage.

Katapada area under Komna block in Nuapada district is reportedly to have been worst affected in the storm. The farmers in the area cultivated vegetables like cabbage, tomato, onion and brinjal on several acres of land. The crops were almost ready to be harvested. However, dealing a huge blow to the farmers, the recent Nor’easter rain damaged the crops. Mainly, the hailstorm caused extensive damage to the crops in the area.

The farmers are now under severe mental stress following the development. They have now become helpless and worried about the repayment of loans taken from banks, friends and relatives to grow crops.

With no alternative in sight, the farmers have sought help from the Odisha government.

“Farmers of our area had undertaken vegetable cultivation in hundreds of acres of land. The recent Nor’easter has completely destroyed the crops. Some of the farmers had borrowed money to buy seeds, fertilizers and meet the cost of other inputs. Now after the crop loss, they stand devastated,” said Pramod Sahukar, a farmer of Rayagada district.

He added that the farmers were expecting a very good harvest and handsome profit this time.

“We had cultivated vegetables in around 50-60 acres of land. However, everything has been damaged in the hailstorm. We have no alternative left to make ends meet. We request the government to come forward and help us,” said Paramananda Kata, a farmer of Katapada in Nuapada district.

There was no response from the state government on the farmers’ demand for crop damage assistance.