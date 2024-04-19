Nominations Filed from 23 Assembly, Two LS Constituencies in Godavari Districts

Kakinada: The process of filing nominations for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections began on Thursday in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts with much fanfare.

As many as 23 candidates filed nominations for assembly and two candidates filed their papers for the Lok Sabha constituencies.

Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy of Aravalli village in Attili mandal of West Godavari district filed his nomination from Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency on behalf of Indian National Congress.

In East Godavari district seven candidates filed their nominations, including Telugu Desam candidate Adireddy Srinivas who reached the polling station in a huge procession. Talari Venkateswara Rao and Talari Param Jyothi filed nominations on behalf of YSRC from Kovvuru constituency. YSRC candidate Geddam Srinivasa Naidu filed nomination from Nidadavolu constituency. Gopalapuram Telugu Desam candidate Madditpati Venkata Raju also filed his nomination.

Kakinada district collector J. Nivas said that four candidates filed their nominations for assembly constituencies in the district.

In Konaseema district, Pilli Surya Prakash and Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhashchandra Bose filed nominations from Ramachandrapuram assembly segment on behalf of YSRC. Chilurumilli Kirankumar filed nomination as an independent candidate from Mummidivaram assembly segment and also Amalapuram assembly constituency on behalf of Jana Sena.

In Eluru district, Alapati Narasimha Murthy of Munduru village in Pedavegi mandal filed nomination on behalf of Indian National Congress from Denduluru assembly segment. Liberation Congress Party candidate Mendem Santhosh Kumar filed nomination from Eluru Lok Sabha constituency.

YSRC candidate and former deputy chief minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Nani filed his nomination from Eluru assembly segment. Jana Sena party candidate Chirri Balaraju filed his nomination from Polavaram assembly segment.