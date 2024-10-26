Nominations deadline 3 days away, MVA-Mahayuti deadlock persists

An insider in the MVA said that all three major constituents, Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP), have decided to focus on their stronghold areas. Congress party will concentrate in Vidarbha and north Maharashtra regions, Shiv Sena (UBT) in Konkan and MMR regions and NCP (SP) in Western Maharashtra and to some extent in the Marathwada region.

“The Congress has left its claims on Versova and Byculla seats in Mumbai, as the Shiv Sena (UBT) did not want to give these seats. In lieu of these seats, the Sena (UBT) has withdrawn its claim on Ramtek, Dhamangaon Railway and Nagpur South seat, which were a point of dispute between the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT),” the insider said.

The Congress on Saturday issued a second list with 23 seats including the contentious seat Nagpur South, which is given to Girish Pandav. The Shiv Sena (UBT) also issued a second list with 15 candidates in its mouthpiece Saamana. The second list features names of Manoj Jamsutkar from Byculla seat. Subsequently, the Sena (UBT) also released a third list in a post X. The third list contains the names of Harun Khan from the Versova seat, which the Congress wanted to contest. Sharad Pawar led NCP (SP) also issued its second list of 22 seats, including the Paranda seat in Osmanabad (Dharashiv) district where the Sena (UBT) had already declared its candidate.

On Paranada seat, Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil said that they are having a dialogue with the Sena (UBT) and a solution would soon be found regarding this. “We are discussing it and I am sure there will be a way out of it,” he said.

A senior leader from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP said that Ajit Pawar along with party leader Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare have held a marathon meeting over ten seats which they want to contest. Ten seats include Dharashiv, Beed, Shivaji Nagar and Mumbadevi among others.

When asked regarding differences among the Mahayuti constituents, Mr Tatkare said that they have reached a consensus on 278 seats. The dispute on the remaining 10 seats will be resolved by evening. “We also know that only days are left for filing nominations. We will resolve things by Saturday evening,” he said.

The last date for the filing nomination paper is October 29. But the nomination paper can be filed on Monday and Tuesday as there is holiday on Sunday and Saturday. The applications will be scrutinized on October 30. The candidates can withdraw their applications on November 4.

Speaking with the reporters after meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Mr Thorat said they discussed plans for campaign meetings and the manifesto. "AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC incharge Ramesh Chennithala asked me to have mutual understanding. Whether the seats can be exchanged. Talks are on about certain seats in Mumbai," he said.

The senior Congress leader also ruled out a possibility of friendly fight and said they would give a strong option against the BJP in the Assembly election.

Mr Thorat also expressed confidence that the MVA would win more than 180 seats and get its chief minister. According to the senior Congress leader, the MVA has kept 18 seats for other small alliance partners like PWP and Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, the BJP has released its second list of 22 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. Following the second list, the BJP’s number of seats has reached to 121 as the party had announced 99 candidates in the first list earlier in this week.

State BJP president Bawankule said talks are still on among the three Mahayuti constituents over seven to eight seats. “Discussions are still on over seven to eight seats. We are fighting like a family - taking everyone, including the elder brother and younger brother, along. The BJP's second list will be released tomorrow and we will also come out with a joint manifesto,” he said.



