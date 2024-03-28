Nomination Paper Filing For 20 Lok Sabha Seats Begins In Kerala

The filing of nominations of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala began on Thursday.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from Kollam and actor Mukesh, NDA candidate from Kasargod M L Ashwini filed their nomination papers on the first day.

Mukesh, who is caught in a triangular contest with sitting MP of UDF N K Premachandran and actor Krishnakumar of the BJP, handed over his nomination papers before the Kollam district returning officer at 11.30 am. Senior leaders and supporters of the LDF accompanied Mukesh to the District Returning Officer office to file the nomination. A group of fisherfolk raised the money as a security deposit for the LDF candidate.

Kasargod NDA candidate M L Ashwini handed over her nomination papers to Kasargod Collector and district District returning officer Inbasekar. She was accompanied by senior leaders of BJP and NDA.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul said all preparations have been made for the smooth filing of nomination papers by the candidates in Kerala. The nomination papers for all 20 constituencies have to be filed before the returning officers concerned.

The nomination papers will be accepted by the returning officers between 11 am to 3 pm. The last date for filing of nomination papers in Kerala is April 4.

While the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on April 5, the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 8.

The second phase of polling in 98 constituencies, including 20 constituencies in Kerala, will be held on April 26.

