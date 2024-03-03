Noida: Two Die After Ceiling Grill Falls in Blue Sapphire Mall

Noida: Two persons died and several others were injured after ceiling grill fell in the lobby of Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida on Sunday.

According to reports, the victims died on the spot after being struck by the falling ceiling grill in the fifth floor.

Onlookers became anxious witnessing the incident at the mall. On information, police rushed to the place and admitted the injured to hospital.

Police identified that the two deceased belonged to Vijayanagar, Ghaziabad.

The duo were walking towards the escalator when the mishap occurred.