Noida Man Loses Rs 6.3 Crore in Dating App Investment Scam

DC Correspondent
29 March 2025 12:17 PM IST

Daljit Singh invested his life savings after befriending a woman on a dating app, only to fall victim to a fraudulent scheme

A Noida resident lost Rs 6.3 crore in a scam after being convinced by a woman he met on a dating app to invest in fake trading opportunities.

A Noida-based man, Daljit Singh, has lost his lifelong savings of Rs 6.3 crore in a shocking investment scam he fell victim to while trying to find love. Singh, a divorcee, matched with a woman named Anita on a popular dating app last year, who allegedly convinced him to invest in certain companies that promised huge returns. Instead, Singh lost everything he had invested.

The two began their interaction in December, and after exchanging casual messages, the woman built a rapport with Singh, eventually earning his trust. Anita suggested trading as a way to make quick profits and mentioned several online platforms for investment. Singh first invested Rs 3.2 lakh, and to his surprise, he earned Rs 24,000 within hours. This success made him more confident in her advice, and soon he transferred his entire savings of Rs 4.5 crore to the companies Anita recommended. Following her suggestion, he even took a loan of Rs 2 crore and added it to his investments.

Altogether, Singh transferred Rs 6.5 crore through 30 different transactions across 25 bank accounts. However, when he attempted to withdraw his earnings, he was told to pay 30% of the invested amount. After refusing to comply, Anita cut off all contact, and the websites went offline, raising his suspicions. Singh then filed a complaint with the Cyber Police in Noida Sector-36, and an investigation has been launched. The case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of online frauds, especially those targeting individuals seeking companionship.


