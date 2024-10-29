Noida man held for threatening Zeeshan Siddique

The Mumbai Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly sending a threatening message to Zeeshan Siddique, the son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique. The accused has been transferred to the Nirmal Nagar Police in Mumbai, where he is being interrogated to determine his motives for the threat.

According to police sources, Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra received threatening messages on Friday evening, demanding a ransom for the safety of both Zeeshan and Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Following the incident, a staff member from Siddique's office filed a complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR. The police subsequently identified Mohammed Tayyab as the suspect and arrested him.







