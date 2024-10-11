 Top
Home » Nation

Noel Tata appointed as chairman of Tata Trusts: Report

Nation
DC Web Desk
11 Oct 2024 8:34 AM GMT
Noel Tata appointed as chairman of Tata Trusts: Report
x
Noel Tata. (Photo: X)

Noel Tata has been appointed as the chairman of Tata Trusts, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. He will succeed his late half-brother Ratan Tata.

Currently, Noel is chairman of Trent, Tata International Limited, Voltas & Tata Investment corporation and the vice-chairman of Tata Steel and Titan.
Ratan Tata, previous chairman of the Tata Trusts passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on October 9, at the age of 86.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Noel Tata Ratan Tata Tata Trusts 
India 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick