Nod to Rs 54K-cr def deals

New Delhi:In a major boost to Make in India in big guns, the defence ministry is set to sign a Rs 7,000 crore deal next week for 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATAGS) along with 327 towing vehicles. The Cabinet Committee on security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the deal on Wednesday, sources said.

On Thursday, the defence acquisition council (DAC) gave preliminary approval to eight capital acquisition proposals worth over `54,000 crore, including 1,350 HP engines for T-90 tanks, “Varunastra” torpedoes for the Navy, and Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) aircraft systems for the Air Force.

The DAC also approved reducing procurement timelines by half to prevent delays in acquiring critical arms and ammunition. These changes will be included in the new defence acquisition procedure (DAP).

The ATAGS, developed indigenously, features a 52-calibre barrel with a 45 km strike range.

The order will be

split between Bharat Forge (60%) and Tata Advanced Systems (40%). Over 65% of its components are domestically sourced.

Meanwhile, the defence acquisition councilgranted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for upgrading the T-90 tank's engine from 1,000 HP to 1,350 HP, enhancing battlefield mobility in high-altitude areas. AoNs were also granted for the Navy’s “Varunastra torpedoes” and the Air Force's AEW&C aircraft systems, which significantly enhance combat capabilities across all three forces.