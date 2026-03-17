Nobel laureate Mohan Munasinghe Presents Nita Ambani KISS Humanitarian Award 2025

Bhubaneswar: Nita M. Ambani, founder and chairperson of reliance foundation, has been conferred the KISS Humanitarian Award 2025 at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences campus on Monday.

The award was presented by Nobel laureate Mohan Munasinghe in the presence of Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS. The ceremony was attended by senior officials, dignitaries and thousands of students.

Ambani was recognised for her contributions to social development through education, healthcare, rural transformation, women’s empowerment and sports promotion led by the Reliance Foundation.

In her address, Ambani lauded KIIT and KISS as “modern temples of education” and said the recognition belonged to the entire Reliance Foundation team. Addressing over 40,000 students, she encouraged them to dream big, work with dedication and uphold values. “This is just the beginning, not your final goal,” she said, urging students to remain committed to hard work and integrity.

She also highlighted gender equality, asserting that girls can achieve everything boys can. Expressing admiration for Odisha, she described it as a land of rich culture and deep-rooted values, with people closely connected to nature. “I see the future of India here,” she said, adding that the country’s future is bright after witnessing the students at KISS.

Instituted in 2008, the KISS Humanitarian Award is the institute’s highest honour, recognising individuals and organisations for exceptional humanitarian work. It carries a citation and a gold-plated trophy symbolising compassion, hope and service.

In his remarks, Samanta said true success lies in transforming lives and praised Ambani’s wide-ranging social initiatives, noting that her work has earned widespread respect and goodwill.