No top political leader at Raj Bhavan party in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: None of the top political honchos in the State attended the tea party hosted by Governor R N Ravi at the Raj Bhavan as part of the Republic Day celebrations on Friday evening though Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was present at the march past in the morning, gave away State government awards, including the award for promotion of communal harmony to face-checker Mohammed Zubair..

Despite the perceptible misunderstanding between the State Government and Raj Bhavan seemingly persisting, Ravi and Stalin exchanged pleasantries at the event and were seen smiling and speaking to each other watching the cultural events that unfolded on the barricaded Kamarajar Salai, running along the Marina sands.The Governor, who was received by the Chief Minister at the celebration venue, unfurled the national flag, and also accepted the ceremonial salute of contingents of the Armed Forces, State police units, including the women’s wing of the Special Police, TN Coastal Security Group, the Central Armed Police Forces, the RPF and NCC.The Andhra Pradesh Special Police (Men) Contingent also took part in the parade that saw the display of two bullet proof Light Specialist Vehicles and Ajeya Tank T 72.At the evening tea party, all top leaders of different parties like DMK president Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and BJP State president K Annmalai were conspicuous by their absence though their representatives were present. Most allies of the DMK did not even send in their representatives.Union Minister of State L Murugan, several State Ministers like Thangam Thennarasu, M Subramanian, P K Sekar Babu and S Regupathy, AIADMK leaders D Jayakumar and Balaganga, PMK honorary president G K Mani and BJP’s Karu Nagarajan were among the political leaders who attended the tea party to which freedom fighters and members of Chennai’s diplomatic corps were invited.Though the bonhomie between the Governor and Chief Minister on the stage was a heart-warming spectacle, both of them, in their respective social media messages on X, greeting the people a happy Republic day, displayed their diverse political leaning.While Ravi said the epochal event of the Pran Pratishtha of Sri Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya had enthused the entire nation, Stalin said ‘As we look ahead, may the coming year dismantle divisive policies, embracing an inclusive vision that truly represents the spirit of #INDIA.’"Sri Ram has a deep connect with Tamil Nadu. His story has inspired and enriched Tamil literature since the Sangam period, constitutes the soul of Carnatic music and has enriched our classical dance," Ravi said while Stalin said ‘Today, let's renew our commitment to the values that define our Indian Union - diversity, equality, and unity.’Tamil poet Bharathidasan's famous song 'Tamizhukkum Amudhu Endru Per' (Tamil also has a name as elixir, to loosely translate it) formed the theme for the colourful cultural events by school and college students, while troupes from Odisha, Manipur and Karnataka too performed at the event.Among the awards given away by the Chief Minister were the Anna Medal for Gallantry, the Special Award for Highest Productivity in Rice and the Gandhi Adigal Police Medal and the Chief Minister's Special Award to Aayi Ammal alias Pooranam Ammal who donated her land for a government middle school.Tableaux of government departments were taken out and the float celebrating 'Jallikattu,' put out by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, portraying a bull taming arena and the new Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu coliseum in Madurai earned the appreciation of onlookers, who had flocked in large numbers to witness the show.