Is The Govt Really Planning Toll Tax on Two-Wheelers? Gadkari, NHAI Respond

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday slammed misleading media reports claiming the introduction of toll tax on two‑wheelers on national highways.

Taking to X, Gadkari, clarified that no such proposal exists, and that complete toll exemption for two‑wheelers will continue unchanged. "The exemption on toll for two-wheeler vehicles will continue fully."

"Spreading misleading news without verifying the truth to create a sensation is not a sign of healthy journalism. I condemn this," he said.

📢 महत्वपूर्ण



कुछ मीडिया हाऊसेस द्वारा दो-पहिया (Two wheeler) वाहनों पर टोल टैक्स लगाए जाने की भ्रामक खबरें फैलाई जा रही है। ऐसा कोई निर्णय प्रस्तावित नहीं हैं। दो-पहिया वाहन के टोल पर पूरी तरह से छूट जारी रहेगी। बिना सच्चाई जाने भ्रामक खबरें फैलाकर सनसनी निर्माण करना स्वस्थ… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 26, 2025

Earlier today, unverified reportage from several outlets suggested introduction of toll tax on two‑wheelers. However, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) swiftly refuted these claims.

The official handle of NHAI wrote on X, "#FactCheck: Some sections of the media have reported that the Government of India plans to levy user fees on two-wheelers. #NHAI Would like to clarify that no such proposal is under consideration."

#FactCheck: Some sections of the media have reported that the Government of India plans to levy user fees on two-wheelers. #NHAI would like to clarify that no such proposal is under consideration. There are no plans to introduce toll charges for two-wheelers. #FakeNews — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) June 26, 2025