No Time for Party Talks, Says Supriya Sule Amid NCP Reunion Buzz

Pune: NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Tuesday avoided a direct response on the speculation about the rival NCP factions coming together, saying she was busy with other responsibilities and had no time to discuss the party affairs. Asked if she is remembering "dada" -- her cousin and rival NCP head Ajit Pawar -- on the Nationalist Congress Party's 26th foundation day on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha member told reporters that she has six brothers and she remembers them every day.

To a query on whether she will call Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to wish him on the party's foundation day, Sule said, "I speak to all my brothers on different occasions." The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, split in July 2023 after nephew Ajit Pawar joined the then Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government.



To a query on a section of the NCP (SP) having the same feeling and Sharad Pawar saying all decisions regarding the party will be taken by her, Sule said, "I have had no time to discuss the party affairs with party leaders or meet my family for the last 15 days." Everyone has the right to express their views and opinions in a democracy, she added. The party name and its clock symbol was given to the Ajit Pawar faction, while the one headed by the former Union agriculture minister was christened NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). There has been speculation that the two factions could be looking at burying the hatchet and reuniting.

"NCP is an organisation founded by Sharad Pawar and is functional for 26 years. Everyone, whether they are with us or not, has contributed to the growth of the party. There was team work. I am remembering R R Patil, who is no more," she said.

Sule recently led a multi-party delegation and travelled to some of the foreign countries to convey India's stand following Operation Sindoor, The parliamentarian said she will be leaving in the afternoon for New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of multi-party delegations which travelled abroad.