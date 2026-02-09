‘No Support For Hindi From Class 1’

MUMBAI: The Narendra Yadav Committee, constituted to determine the grade from which Hindi should be made compulsory in Maharashtra schools, submitted its report to the state government on Monday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the report would be placed before the Cabinet, which will decide whether to accept its recommendations.

The implementation of the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 had earlier triggered strong opposition over the proposal to introduce Hindi as a compulsory subject from Class 1. Opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, NCP (SP) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), protested the move, prompting the state government to withdraw its orders twice.

In July 2025, the government constituted a multi-member committee, headed by economist and educationist Narendra Jadhav, to finalise the implementation of the three-language policy in the state.

Although the panel was initially required to submit its report by December 4, it sought extensions to allow wider consultations with the public and political leaders. After an extension till January 4, 2026, and a further one-month grace period, the committee formally submitted its report to the Chief Minister. The report is expected to be discussed at the next Cabinet meeting.

While Mr. Fadnavis did not disclose the panel’s recommendations, he said the Cabinet would take a call on which suggestions to accept or modify.

However, Dr. Jadhav indicated that the committee has recommended introducing Hindi from Class 5 in Maharashtra schools. “There was no inherent opposition to the three-language formula itself. The friction arose from attempts to alter its structure under the new National Education Policy. Under the existing 2001 framework, Marathi and English are mandatory, while Hindi is introduced in Class 5. The committee found no support across the state for teaching Hindi from Class 1,” he said.