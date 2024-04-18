Hyderabad Chicken Shops to Remain closed on Sunday

Hyderabad: Sunday reminds everyone of enjoying spicy food as almost every house will have delicious non-vegetarian dishes.

But this Sunday, the food lovers will miss the opportunity to have non-vegetarian food as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has ordered closure of slaughter houses and shops selling meat and chicken on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on April 21.

The GHMC Commissioner Ronald Ross has issued orders to this effect and warned of stern action if shopkeepers attempt to violate them. The Mahavir Jayanti is observed by the Jain community and owing to the large number of Jains in the city and its suburbs, the GHMC has imposed restrictions to close non-vegetarian shops on Mahavir Jayanti.

As usual, the shopkeepers can open the slaughterhouses and meat shops on Monday.