No Representation for Adilabad, Good Representation for Khammam in Nominated Posts

The state government announced the names of chairmen for 37 corporations on March 16.



A few Congress leaders got chairman posts in erstwhile Khammam district.

Adilabad has three Congress MLAs -- Vedma Bojju from Khanapur, Gaddam Vinod from Bellampalli and Gaddam Vivek from Chennur assembly constituency.

Congress leaders of erstwhile Khammam include former MLA Podam Veeraiah, who was appointed as chairman of the Telangana forest development corporation, Rayal Nageshwar Rao as chairman of the Telangana warehousing corporation, M Vijay Babu as chairman of the Telangana cooperative housing corporation and Naidu Satyanarayana as chairman of the Telangana handicrafts corporation.

The Congress high command has decided not to give nominated posts to the candidates defeated in the assembly elections, and gave priority to senior leaders serving the party for a long time and those who were denied party ticket in the last elections.

Mancherial MLA Kokkirala Premsagar Rao has been lobbying for a ministerial berth during the cabinet expansion. Chennur MLA Gaddam Vivek is also seeking a ministerial post as also an MP ticket for his son Gaddam Vamshi to contest the Peddapalli LS seat.

Some senior Congress leaders of Adilabad, who aspired for the nominated posts, were majorly disappointed.