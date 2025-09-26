No Relief for Sameer Wankhede in Defamation Case Against Aryan Khan’s Netflix Show

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to grant relief to former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede in his defamation suit against Aryan Khan’s upcoming Netflix show The Bads of Bollywood. The court observed that the suit was not maintainable in its current form.

Wankhede had alleged that the series defamed him in connection with the 2021 Mumbai cruise drugs case, where Aryan Khan was arrested but later cleared of charges. The High Court, however, dismissed the plea at this stage, leaving Wankhede with no immediate legal reprieve.



