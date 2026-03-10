No Reason to Panic: Oil Minister Hardeep Puri Assures Uninterrupted CNG, PNG Supply Amid West Asia Crisis

NEW DELHI: In a bid to allay fears in public, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday assured that there is no energy shortage for domestic consumers in India and there is no reason to panic. The minister’s comments came after the government issued directives to divert gas supplies from non-priority sectors to priority ones such as households, hotels and restaurants and transport sectors.

Sharing his thoughts on a social media post, the minister said that India’s energy imports are continuing to flow in from different sources and routes. “India’s energy imports are continuing to flow in from different sources and routes. We have taken steps to ensure that 100 per cent supply of CNG & PNG to domestic consumers is ensured and other industries continue to get 70-80 per cent of their supplies, despite the war situation,” he said.

