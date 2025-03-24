No Plan to Develop Birthplace Sites of Khusro, Tulsidas: Govt

New Delhi: The birthplaces of poets Amir Khusro and Tulsidas, situated in the Etah, Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, are "not protected monuments" under the ASI's jurisdiction and currently, there is no proposal for the preservation and development of these sites under any scheme, the government informed Parliament on Monday. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha.

He was asked whether the Centre proposes to preserve and develop the birthplaces of Khusro and Tulsidas, namely Patiyali and Soron, situated in the Etah parliamentary constituency under any special scheme in view of their literary and cultural contribution.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) takes up the conservation and preservation work of 3,698 centrally-protected monuments or sites across the country, Shekhawat said.

"However, the birthplaces of Amir Khusro and Tulsidas ji, namely Patiyali and Soron, situated in Etah Lok Sabha constituency are not protected monuments under the jurisdiction of the ASI. At present, there is no such proposal for preservation and development of these monuments under any scheme," he said.

Patiyali and Soron fall under Kasganj district.

Khusro, born in the 13th century, and Tulsidas, born in the 16th century, are renowned poets and their works continue to be celebrated and appreciated by litterateurs and ordinary people alike.

Khusro, also a scholar, is remembered for his couplets, while Tulsidas authored the revered text, Ramcharitmanas.

The minister was also asked whether the government proposes to declare these historical places as national heritage sites, to which he replied, "There is no such proposal under consideration."