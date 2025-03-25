No power tariff hike in Odisha for 2025-26; rebate continues for e-bill payments

Bhubaneswar: In a significant move, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Monday announced that there will be no increase in power tariffs for the 2025-26 financial year.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Priyabrata Patnaik, secretary and director of OERC, stated that the commission has decided to waive the Rs 60 smart meter charge for consumers with a connected load of up to 2 kilowatts. This decision is expected to benefit over 80 lakh consumers across the state.

To encourage digital transactions, the OERC will also continue offering a 4 per cent rebate on electricity bills paid through online platforms.

Power Tariff Rates for Domestic Consumers (2025-26):

- Up to 50 units: Rs 2.90 per unit

- 51–200 units: Rs 4.70 per unit

- 201–400 units: Rs 5.70 per unit

- Above 400 units: Rs 6.10 per unit

This decision comes as a relief for households, ensuring stable electricity costs without additional financial burden.