No power tariff hike in Odisha for 2025-26; rebate continues for e-bill payments
To encourage digital transactions, the OERC will also continue offering a 4 per cent rebate on electricity bills paid through online platforms
Bhubaneswar: In a significant move, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Monday announced that there will be no increase in power tariffs for the 2025-26 financial year.
Addressing a press conference, Dr Priyabrata Patnaik, secretary and director of OERC, stated that the commission has decided to waive the Rs 60 smart meter charge for consumers with a connected load of up to 2 kilowatts. This decision is expected to benefit over 80 lakh consumers across the state.
To encourage digital transactions, the OERC will also continue offering a 4 per cent rebate on electricity bills paid through online platforms.
Power Tariff Rates for Domestic Consumers (2025-26):
- Up to 50 units: Rs 2.90 per unit
- 51–200 units: Rs 4.70 per unit
- 201–400 units: Rs 5.70 per unit
- Above 400 units: Rs 6.10 per unit
This decision comes as a relief for households, ensuring stable electricity costs without additional financial burden.