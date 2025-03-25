 Top
Home » Nation

No power tariff hike in Odisha for 2025-26; rebate continues for e-bill payments

Nation
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
25 March 2025 1:06 AM IST

To encourage digital transactions, the OERC will also continue offering a 4 per cent rebate on electricity bills paid through online platforms

No power tariff hike in Odisha for 2025-26; rebate continues for e-bill payments
x
Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission. (Image: DC)

Bhubaneswar: In a significant move, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Monday announced that there will be no increase in power tariffs for the 2025-26 financial year.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Priyabrata Patnaik, secretary and director of OERC, stated that the commission has decided to waive the Rs 60 smart meter charge for consumers with a connected load of up to 2 kilowatts. This decision is expected to benefit over 80 lakh consumers across the state.

To encourage digital transactions, the OERC will also continue offering a 4 per cent rebate on electricity bills paid through online platforms.

Power Tariff Rates for Domestic Consumers (2025-26):

- Up to 50 units: Rs 2.90 per unit

- 51–200 units: Rs 4.70 per unit

- 201–400 units: Rs 5.70 per unit

- Above 400 units: Rs 6.10 per unit

This decision comes as a relief for households, ensuring stable electricity costs without additional financial burden.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
odisha electricity 
Rest of India Odisha Bhubaneswar 
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
About the AuthorAkshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X