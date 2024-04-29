No power shortage at Osmania University: TSSPDCL

Hyderabad: Terming the notice issued by the Chief Warden of Hostels and messes, Osmania University as devoid of facts, the TSSPDCL issued a clarification stating there was a continuous and uninterrupted power supply to the University.

"Osmania University campus has continuous power supply from two dedicated 11KV feeders from the 33/11 KV Osmania University substation," a press note issued by TSSPDCL read.

The press note also claimed that OU registrar had issued a show cause notice to the Chief Warden of hostels and messes, OU, where it was clarified that there is no shortage of electricity at the OU campus.