No poll campaign in temple town, Srisailam EO warns employees

Kurnool: The Executive Officer of Srisailam temple D Peddiraju on Tuesday warned all the devasthanam employees, including regular, contract and outsourcing employees, against any violation of code of conduct within the temple town. He warned the employees of strict action if they were found participating in political campaigns, meeting political leaders, and taking photographs with them.

Representational Image. Pic credits. (X)Peddiraju said that a few complaints were received against some employees of wearing party-related scarves, caps and campaigning in the Srisailam temple against in violation of the the endowment laws. Appropriate action would be taken against such persons, said the EO and urged the people to inform the authorities if they noticed any such behaviour from the temple employees.

