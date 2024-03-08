No Permissions Given for Liquor Door Delivery in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With numerous mobile apps and individuals offering to provide liquor delivery services to attract customers, the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department is gearing up to curb this practice, which has no legal sanction, across the state.



Though it is illegal to offer home delivery of liquor, this business witnessed a surge, particularly during night-time after the closure of regular wine shops.

Expressing grave concern over the home delivery of liquor, E. Sridhar, the commissioner of the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Commission, said strict action would be taken against such activities, which violate the Excise Act and regulations.

"If liquor has to be door delivered, it requires a new law giving it legislative sanction. If anybody is involved in door delivery of liquor, he is violating the law," the commissioner said.

While the excise department officials plan to conduct raids, they may face difficulties in proving the violation because of its unique model of operation. Suppliers buy liquor based on customer orders and get bills drawn on the buyer’s name, after which online marketing agencies come into the picture to deliver the liquor.