No Need for Apprehension Over SIR: Election Commission

Chennai: The Election Commission of India on Monday submitted before the Madras High Court that there was no need for any apprehension over the SIR exercise and that the final electoral rolls will be published only after considering the objections. The EC's counsel, Niranjan Rajagopal made the submission before a bench of Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan.

The bench was hearing a plea from former AIADMK MLA Sathyanarayanan and party advocate Vinayagam seeking a direction to the EC to consider their request for deletion of, among others, double entries and deceased voters in T Nagar and Tambaram Assembly segments.

The EC told the court that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls will start in Tamil Nadu from Tuesday onwards. Every voter needs to fill up forms and the draft roll will be published on December 9 and objections can be raised then.

Only after this will the final voters' list be published. Since 1950, 10 such exercises have been held and the SIR activity was being taken up in Tamil Nadu after 2005, the EC said. There was no need for any apprehension over SIR, the EC submitted. Tagging related cases, the bench posted the matter to November 13 for further hearing.