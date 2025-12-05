Calcutta HC Refuses To Stay Babri-Type Mosque Event In Murshidabad

KOLKATA: A day after earning suspension from the Trinamul Congress for planning to build a Babri Masjid-style mosque in Murshidabad of West Bengal, Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir received a shot in the arm as the Calcutta High Court refused to stay his initiative.

On Friday, a division bench of acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul heard a public interest litigation filed by a lawyer Sabyasachi Mukherjee seeking a stay on Mr Kabir's event on Saturday commemorating Babri Masjid demolition.

The central government apprised the HC that 19 BSF companies have been deployed in Murshidabad since the violence broke out there in April this year and can be utilised if needed. Mr Kabir also submitted an undertaking to the HC stating that he would not incite unrest.

The division bench then entrusted the Mamata Banerjee government to make adequate security arrangements to maintain law and order at Beldanga, where the proposed mosque’s foundation stone laying ceremony would be held on Saturday, and other parts of the district.

Mr Kabir later hailed the order, saying, "This proves my religious event is neither unconstitutional nor illegal." By afternoon, a heavy contingent of police personnel including the RAF was deployed in many parts of Murshidabad.

BSF troops were also seen conducting route marches along NH-12 in the sensitive areas between Beldanga and Rejinagar in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the TMC sent state minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury as an observer to the district.

Mr Chowdhury, camping at the Berhampore Circuit House, is maintaining a close watch on the developments. During the day, Mr Kabir visited the venue to supervise last minute preparations.

He said that the ceremony would start at Maradighi at 12 pm on Saturday remotely from Chetiyani village in Beldanga. The legislator added that he invited two clerics from Saudi Arabia who already reached the district and would recite the Holy Quran for two hours as part of the ceremony.

He also claimed to have deployed 2,000 volunteers and 10 drones around the venue where a dais of 150 ft in height and 80 ft in width with 400 seats for guests has been erected. Seven caterers have been booked for serving 4000 packets of biriyani.