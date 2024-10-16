No Green Corridor for me: Omar Abdullah

After taking over as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Omar Abdullah asked the police not to create any ‘Green Corridor’ for him while he moves by road to avoid inconvenience to the people.



“I have spoken to the DG J&K police that there is to be no ‘green corridor’ or traffic stoppage when I move anywhere by road. I have instructed him to minimise public inconvenience, and the use of sirens is to be minimal,” he said in a post on ‘X’. Mr. Abdullah also said, “The use of any stick waving or aggressive gestures is to be totally avoided. I’m asking my cabinet colleagues to follow the same example. In everything our conduct must be people friendly. We are here to serve the people and not to inconvenience them”.



