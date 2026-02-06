No Exact Timeline to Operationalise Kalwakurthy-Macherla Line in Telangana: Railway Minister

New Delhi: Fixing a timeline to operationalise the Kalwakurthy-Macherla line in Telangana was not possible, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Asked to provide the status and tentative time, Vaishnaw said, “Macherla is an existing railway station. To connect Kalwakurthy with Indian Railway network, a survey for Gadwal-Dornakal via Kalwakurthy new line (316 km) has been sanctioned for preparation of detailed project report (DPR).”

He added, “After preparation of DPR, sanctioning of project requires consultation with various stakeholders, including state governments and necessary approvals viz. appraisal of Niti Aayog, ministry of finance, etc. As sanctioning of projects is a continuous and dynamic process, exact timelines cannot be fixed.”

According to Vaishnaw, sanction of any railway project depended on factors such as anticipated traffic projections and remunerativeness of the proposed route; first and last-mile connectivity provided by the project, connection of missing links and providing additional route among many others.