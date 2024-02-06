No EOI Issued For Vizag Steel Plant: Minister

Visakhapatnam: Union steel minister said no Expression of Interest (EOI) has been issued for the sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL). Responding to a query by YSRC member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Scindia emphasised that the disinvestment process for Visakha Steel would only proceed after careful consideration of factors such as timing, pricing and terms related to the sale. The minister also revealed that proposals for the disinvestment of Salem Steel Plant, Durgapur Alloy Steel Plant and Visveswaraya Steel Plant in Bhadravati were withdrawn due to lack of interest from bidders.



