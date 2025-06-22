No Dialogue With Naxals, No Respite For Maoists Even During Monsoon: Shah

Raipur: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday ruled out the possibility of holding any kind of dialogue with the Maoists and reiterated the Centre’s resolve to end the Naxal menace in the country by March 2026.

Asserting that the deadline set by the Centre to free the country of Maoism will be met, Mr. Shah announced that there will be no letup in the intensity of anti-Naxal operations even during the monsoon to deny the Maoists a breather in the season.

Laying foundation stone for the campuses of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Nava Raipur, Mr. Shah dismissed the chances of holding dialogue with the Maoists to end the Naxal menace and called upon the rebels to lay down the arms and join the mainstream.

This was the first time the Union home minister reacted to the appeal by the Maoists and some organizations for holding dialogue with the rebels in the wake of elimination of many top Maoists and senior cadres by the security forces in recent times.

Announcing that there will be disruption in anti-Naxal operations because of the monsoon, he said, “Unlike in previous years, when anti-Maoist operations used to get slowed down during the monsoon, I want to make it clear that we will not let the ultras sleep even during rains”.

He renewed his appeal to the Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream to get suitably rehabilitated by the government, while praising the rehabilitation package for the surrendered Naxals declared by the Chhattisgarh government.

Mr. Shah lauded the Chhattisgarh government for the success in the anti-Naxal operations and had a special word of praise for chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai and deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma for encouraging the security forces in the direction.

Inaugurating virtually the temporary campus of NFSU and the I-Hub Raipur, both located in Nava Raipur, the Union home minister described it a historic day in the journey to modernize and scientifically strengthen the criminal justice system of Chhattisgarh.

He said the new campuses of NFSU and CFSL will be fully developed in three years.

Sixteen campuses of NFSU have already been established across the country, with ten more in the pipeline, he added.

He said the establishment of these institutions will not only benefit Chhattisgarh but also empower the entire Central Indian region with a modern legal and investigation framework.

Advanced forensic technologies such as DNA fingerprinting, LSD analysis, cyber security, biotechnology, and digital forensics will now be accessible locally, expanding and enhancing the accuracy of investigations.

Regarding the establishment of I-Hub Raipur, he said this platform will serve as a vital support system for youth by promoting a startup culture, providing technical support, facilitating funding, and offering professional services such as marketing and contract management.

Mr. Sai also spoke on the occasion.

Mr. Shah is scheduled to review anti-Naxal operations at a high-level official meeting here late in the evening.