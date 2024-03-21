No Decision On Coalition With BJD, Final Decision Rests With Party President - Amit Shah

There seems to be no immediate end to the speculation of a possible re-alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) as leaders of both the parties are not forthcoming on bringing out clarity on the issue.

On Wednesday, senior BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah, in an interview to a national news channel, said his party was yet to take the final call on a coalition with the BJD in Odisha.

“We haven't decided yet on an alliance with BJD. Our party president J P Nadda will take a call on that. We are going to increase our strength in Odisha. BJP's Assembly and Lok Sabha seats will increase in the state. Love of people of Odisha for PM Modi is immense," Shah said.

Shah further said that the BJP will shatter all the mathematics of the political pundits by winning more Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in Odisha.

On being asked if the BJP could form the government in Odisha, Shah said, "Anything can happen but first let's see if we will fight alone or go along with the BJD... If we go alone, we will fight to form the government."

Earlier on Tuesday, Odisha BJP MLA Pradipta Naik had said that the BJP is ready to fight in all the 147 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

“The alliance can happen if only the BJP’s central unit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National President JP Nadda want. Here in Odisha, nobody has the right to compromise with BJD. The BJP is ready to fight elections on its own and has already started its preparations,” said Naik.

Naik further said that whatever the state leaders decided in the recently concluded meetings, it will be apprised to the Central leadership. “Our National President and State president will take a call on the alliance matter,” he added.