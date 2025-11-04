 Top
Home » Nation

No Corruption Case Against Nitish, Only NDA Can Develop Bihar: Rajnath Singh

Nation
4 Nov 2025 2:07 PM IST

Defence Minister urges voters to back NDA, slams INDIA bloc’s job promise as unrealistic.

No Corruption Case Against Nitish, Only NDA Can Develop Bihar: Rajnath Singh
x
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there is not a single corruption case against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and asserted that only the NDA can make Bihar a developed state.

Haijpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday claimed that there is not a single corruption case against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and asserted that only the NDA can make the state 'viksit' (developed).

Addressing an election rally in Vaishali district, Singh claimed that INDIA bloc leaders were lying about their poll promise of giving government jobs to one member of every family, if voted to power, and questioned as to where they would get the requisite money.
"During the UPA regime, the Centre gave only Rs 2 lakh crore to Bihar, whereas the Modi government has released Rs 15 lakh crore to the eastern state in 10 years," Singh claimed. "Only NDA can think of further developing Bihar... Vote for NDA, not for 'jungle raj'," he said.
The Indian economy was in the 11th position, but due to steps taken by the Modi government, it is in the fifth position now and will soon take the third spot, he added.
( Source : PTI )
rajnath sigh nitish kumar Bihar Assembly Polls 2025 Bihar elections Bihar polls 
Rest of India Bihar 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X