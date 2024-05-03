No Competition for Congress in Mahabubabad, Says Balram Naik

Warangal: Since 1957, voters of the Mahbubabad Lok Sabha constituency have always elected the candidate from the ruling party in the state. With such a past record, the constituency will see a triangular fight between Porika Balram Naik of the Congress, Prof. Azmeera Seetharam Naik of the BJP, and Maloth Kavitha of the BRS.

In an interview with Congress candidate Balram Naik, Deccan Chronicle tried to find out more about his plans to develop the constituency if he elected as Mahbubabad MP.

Excerpts:

Q. Why should people vote for you?

All the development that took place in the Mahbubabad constituency was executed by me, when I was MP. Roads were laid in Yellandu, Kothagudem and Mahbubabad regions. I brought in model schools, Eklavya schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Without the Congress and Sonia Gandhi, statehood would not have become possible. At the time of bifurcation, the Congress government issued orders for the establishment of tribal university and Bayyaram steel factory to provide employment to tribal youth. People are fully aware of this and will vote for the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

Q. How are you going to attract youth ?

It was Rajiv Gandhi who brought the software industry to India, which allowed lakhs of youth to reach greater heights.

At Kakatiya University, I observed that many students belonging to the SC, ST and BC communities were facing a lot of hardships without hostel facilities. Some even slept on the roads. I spoke with the Vice Chancellor and got hostels built for them along with an engineering college.

The BJP and the BRS have cheated the youth by making false promises of providing employment opportunities nd sanctioning of unemployment dole. So the youth are looking at the Congress.

Q The BRS says it respect to the tribal people by converting thandas into villages and constructing the Seva Lal building.

By converting thandas into villages, it created panchayats (disputes) among the people of tribal and Adivasi communities who were living in peace and harmony. Many of them had sold their properties, unaware of the BRS politics. What is the use of converting thandas into villages, when the BRS government did not sanction funds for their development?

Q. How will you handle podu land and water shortage issues?

The Congress government will reglarise Podu and assigned land. The BRS government took up Mission Bhagiratha only to loot public money. Because of the poor quality works, pipelines are leaking at several places. The Congress government will take steps to supply water to people for irrigation and drinking.

Q. How will you address the conditions of schools and hospitals?

Poor Adivasi and tribal people are facing a lot of hardships as they have to go to private colleges and hospitals. I will upgrade the schools, colleges and hospitals and establish a delivery ward in every hospital.

Q How will Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma impact the elections?

It does not work in the agency areas and in the regions like Mahbubabad. The BJP has done nothing for Telangana or Mahbubabad. During the Congress regime, the Wazedu bridge was constructed along with the National Highway. The BJP government did not establish a steel factory, it did not sanction the Kazipet railway coach factory and took 10 years of time to start the tribal university.

Q Which is your competitor to the Congress in Mahbubabad?

There is no competition for the Congress. It is going to win easily in Mahbubabad. It is left to the people to decide how much majority they wish to give to the Congress.